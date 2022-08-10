Shocking! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Dua from the serial “Rabb Se Hai Dua”

MUMBAI:The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are always curious to find out exciting details about the show and the on and off-screen chemistry of the cast. It’s the show that keeps them entertained.



And while it might look like that Actors’s live glamorous lives and everything in there lives is perfect.



In reality, they are just normal people like us who have to deal with real live problems just like we do and health issues and illnesses are the most traumatic things to go through.



Over the years many of favourite actors, have been through intense health struggles, and illnesses and while there are cures for many diseases, some illnesss are so rare that they shock you for sure.



Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Lata Saberwal, revelead that she could loose her voice permanently if she did not get her early voice nodules treated. Similarly many other actors have revealed their health updates and we have complied a list of the same.



Lata Saberwal:

Lata Saberwal of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently, has given a health update to her fans in which she could lose her voice permanently if not treated, because she has voice nodules.



Niti Taylor



She had spoken about her deadly heart condition while being a contestant on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. The Ishqbaaaz actress said, “As a kid, I had a hole in my heart and there are many things that I was not allowed to do including dance because it could jeopardize my health. I couldn't go to amusement parks or take flights or do anything remotely adventurous.”



Shehnaaz Treasurey



Popular actor and VJ Shehnaaz lso took to her Instagram stories to reveal, that she was suffering from prosopagnia and talking about it she said, "I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia 2. Now, I understand why I've never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can't recognise faces.



Shivangi Joshi

The popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress recently revealed that she had been hospitalized due to a kidney infection. Shivangi was recently discharged from the hospital.

5.Aishwarya Sakhuja

The actress had revealed that she has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which the famous popstar Justin Bieber also suffes from. Aishwarya told ETimes that it happened when she was doing Main Naa Bhoolungi in 2014.Aishwarya shared that she was even unable to hold water in her mouth while brushing her teeth., She managed to recoverd in a month.

These actors have and are fighting some rare disease and we wish the speediest recovery.



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!



