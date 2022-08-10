Shocking! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Maitree Tiwari

“Maitree” is one of the most loved shows on television with a very interesting plotline. Here, we bring you the list of actresses who had refused the role of Maitree Tiwari.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 04:00
Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Maitree Tiwari

MUJMBAI :Maitree is a new serial that began on Zee TV  just a few weeks back and the show is doing exceptionally well.
It stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Namish Taneja and Zaan Khan in lead roles.

The show is produced under the banner of Sunshine Production.

Maitree Tiwari is a very loved character as she is a very strong and level-headed person.

But, did you know, before signing Shrenu Parikh for the role, it was offered to a few actresses who declined it for some reasons?

Here, we bring you the list of actresses who refused the role of Shrenu Parikh in the serial Maitree.

ALSO READ :  Finally! Maitree: Maitree and her brother will now join forces to save Ashish

Check out the list below :

1. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is a well-known actress on television. She is best known for her roles in serials like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin, etc. She was offered the role of Maitree, but she declined it as she had some other commitments.


2. Aditi Rathore

Aditi Rathore is a popular name in the television industry. She is best known for her roles in serials like Naamkarann, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. She was offered the role of Maitree, but she declined it as she couldn’t relate to the character.


3. Nia Sharma


Nia is a very well-known actress on television. She is best known for her roles in serials like Jamai Raja, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, etc. She was offered the role of Maitree, but she declined it as she had personal commitments.


4. Tejasswi Prakash


Tejasswi Prakash is a well-known actress and she is best known for her roles in serials like Naagin 6, Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She was offered the role of Maitree, but she declined it as she has already signed Naagin 6.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Shrenu Parikh. Fans feel that she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Maitree the way she did.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Spoiler Alert! Maitree: Maitree and Ashish to get married?

 

 

 

Maitree Sunshine Productions Zee TV Shrenu Parikh Bhaweeka Chaudhary Namish Taneja Zaan Khan Nandini Swati Aashish Saaransh TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 04:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!
MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the...
Shocking! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Maitree Tiwari
MUJMBAI :Maitree is a new serial that began on Zee TV  just a few weeks back and the show is doing exceptionally well....
Here’s a glimpse at Sony TV’s new offering with great comebacks of Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali, reminding you of Sonam Kapoor-Fawad Khan’s Khoobsurat
MUMBAI:The famous actress Tina Datta who impressed everyone with her stint in Bigg Boss 16, is now all set to make her...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss fame Sreejita De reveals her wedding date, deets inside
MUMBAI:Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry.She is best known for her...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss fame Sreejita De reveals her wedding date, deets inside
MUMBAI:Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry.She is best known for her...
Recent Stories
Kiara says Sidharth
Kiara says Sidharth has her 'whole heart' as he dedicates award to her

Latest Video

Related Stories
Here’s a glimpse at Sony TV’s new offering with great comebacks of Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali, reminding you of Sonam Kapoor-
Here’s a glimpse at Sony TV’s new offering with great comebacks of Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali, reminding you of Sonam Kapoor-Fawad Khan’s Khoobsurat
Exclusive! Bigg Boss fame Sreejita De reveals her wedding date, deets inside
Exclusive! Bigg Boss fame Sreejita De reveals her wedding date, deets inside
Kya Baat Hai! Ashneer Grover says he does not need to depend on a show like Shark Tank India, says “you should know how to use y
Kya Baat Hai! Ashneer Grover says he does not need to depend on a show like Shark Tank India, says “you should know how to use your brand…”
OMG! Anupama fans are distraught over the turmoil in MaAn’s life because of the new twists! Check out some of the best reactions
OMG! Anupama fans are distraught over the turmoil in MaAn’s life because of the new twists! Check out some of the best reactions here!
life because of the new twists! Check out some of the best reactions here
OMG! Anupama fans are distraught over the turmoil in MaAn’s life because of the new twists! Check out some of the best reactions here!
Thapki Pyaar Ki’s Smita Singh to enter Main Hoon Aprajita!
Exclusive! Thapki Pyaar Ki’s Smita Singh to enter Main Hoon Aprajita!