Shocking! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Maitree Tiwari

MUJMBAI :Maitree is a new serial that began on Zee TV just a few weeks back and the show is doing exceptionally well.

It stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Namish Taneja and Zaan Khan in lead roles.

The show is produced under the banner of Sunshine Production.

Maitree Tiwari is a very loved character as she is a very strong and level-headed person.

But, did you know, before signing Shrenu Parikh for the role, it was offered to a few actresses who declined it for some reasons?

Here, we bring you the list of actresses who refused the role of Shrenu Parikh in the serial Maitree.

Check out the list below :

1. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is a well-known actress on television. She is best known for her roles in serials like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin, etc. She was offered the role of Maitree, but she declined it as she had some other commitments.



2. Aditi Rathore

Aditi Rathore is a popular name in the television industry. She is best known for her roles in serials like Naamkarann, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. She was offered the role of Maitree, but she declined it as she couldn’t relate to the character.



3. Nia Sharma

Nia is a very well-known actress on television. She is best known for her roles in serials like Jamai Raja, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, etc. She was offered the role of Maitree, but she declined it as she had personal commitments.



4. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is a well-known actress and she is best known for her roles in serials like Naagin 6, Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She was offered the role of Maitree, but she declined it as she has already signed Naagin 6.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Shrenu Parikh. Fans feel that she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Maitree the way she did.

