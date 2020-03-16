Shocking! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Swaran Kanwaljeet Bedi in Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is a recent show that is launched on Colors. The show is on the lines of Baghban. It is the second project by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who have turned producers.

Their first venture Udaariyaan has been loved by the audiences. It is doing very well on the TRP ratings.

The show stars Sangeeta Ghosh, Ajay Chaudhary, and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. It has already made a place in the hearts of the audience.

Sangeeta Ghosh’s character Swaran Kanwaljeet Bedi is liked she is a strong women and doesn’t give up easily. Her fight is with her own children.But did you know that before Sangeeta Gosh was offered the role of Swaran, it was offered to her few actresses who then refused?

Check out the list of the actress who refused the role of Swaran in Swaran Ghar.

1. Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi is a huge name in the entertainment business and she is best known for her role a Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The actress refused the role of Swaran as she had demanded a high fee, which the production house couldn’t agree to.

2. Parineeta Borthakur

Parineeta is best known for her performance in serials like Swaragini, Bepannah etc. She too was offered the role of Swaran but she refused it as she had some personal commitments.

3. Parul Chauhan

Parul is best known for her performance in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sapna Babul Ka.... She declined the role for reasons best known to her.

4. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta is known for Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She refused the role of Swaran as she had prior work commitments.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Sangeeta Gosh, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Swaran the way she did.

