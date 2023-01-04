Shocking! Check out the salary charged by the actors of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Tere Ishq Main Gayal is one of the most popular television shows and here, we bring you the per day salary of the actors of the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 06:00
MUMBAI:Ishq Mein Ghayal is a new serial that began on COLORS just a few weeks back and the show is doing exceptionally well.

The show stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh in lead roles.

The show is produced by Yash A. Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under the banner of Beyond Dreams Entertainment.

The role of Armaan Oberoi essayed by Gashmeer Mahajani, has been loved by the audience and has made a special place in their hearts.

The serial is doing well. The audience has connected to the plot and have given it a thumbs up

Actors put in a lot of effort and hard work to shoot for the show. Today, we are here to give you an update on the salary charged by the actors of the show.

1 Nalini Negi

Nalini Negi essays the role of Cheery in the serial and her per-day salary is Rs, 35, 000, according to sources. 

2) Nidhi Shetty

Nidhi Shetty essays the role of Sara in the series and per day, she earns is Rs.30, 000, as per reports. 

3. Meherzan Mazda

Meherzan essays the role of Maahir. Per day, he earns is Rs. 40,000, as per sources. 

4. Vaishnavi Dhanraj

Vaishnavi essays the role of Mehak and earns is Rs.35, 000 per day, according to sources. 

5.Kunal Khosla

Kunal essays the role of Vihaan and charges Rs. 30,000 per day, as per reports. 

6. Prabhat Chaudhary

Prabhat essays the role of Laksh and he earns Rs. 30,000 per day, as per sources. 

7. Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer essays the role of Armaan and reportedly earns Rs. 1 Lakh per day. 

8. Reem Shaikh

Reem essays the role of Eisha and Kavya and reportedly earns Rs. 90,000 per day. 

9) Karan Kundrra

Karan essays the role of Veer, and reportedly earns Rs. 3 Lakh per day.

10) Nimai Bali

Nimai essays the role of Mayor, and per day, he earns Rs. 35, 000, as per reports. 

Well, there is no doubt that the actors put in a lot of effort into shooting and hence, deserve this payment.

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE IS DONE BY VIEWING ON YOUTUBE, AND TELLYCHAKKAR DOES TAKE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE AMOUNT MENTIONED.

 

