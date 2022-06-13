Shocking! THIS CID fame gets robbed in South Mumbai, registers a police complaint at Colaba Police Station

Hrishikesh Pandey popularly known for his role in CID, was recently robbed in an AC bus in South Mumbai while he was taking a ride with his family

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 11:58
MUMBAI: CID actor Hrishikesh Pandey may have solved many crime cases on screen, but has become the victim of robbery recently. In a very shocking incident, the actor got robbed in an AC bus from Colaba in to Tardeo lost cash, his pancard, Aadharcard, his car documents and credit cards. He later registered a police complaint at Colaba Police station.

Hrishikesh said, "Many years ago, I used to stay in Colaba and had not visited this area for a long time after I shifted to Malad. My entire family decided to go to Elephanta Caves on June 5. After we finished that trip, we decided to take a bus from Colaba to Tardeo, it was an AC bus and we boarded the bus around 6.30 pm. Soon after I got down, I checked my sling bag and found that my cash, credit cards, aadhar card, pancard and car books were missing. I reported the incident at Colaba Police Station as well as Malad Police station."

Hrishikesh added, "My main concern is the identification documents that I lost because people misuse them. I am also concerned about losing my credit cards. The bus was crowded and I had heard about such incidents, but I didn't think it would happen to me. In the crowd, I did not realise when the guy removed everything from my bag."


Credit: ETimes

