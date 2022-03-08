Shocking! Comedian Kiku Sharda was replaced from a show overnight, details inside

Comedian Kiku Sharda rose to fame with Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and Comedy Nights With Kapil and recently went to Canada with the team

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 18:23
MUMBAI: Kiku Sharda may be enjoying great popularity with Kapil Sharma's show TKSS but there was a time in his professional life when things weren't going great. Kiku once recalled how he was replaced overnight in the show Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati which also starred Dilip Joshi and Shruti Ulfat. He said the producers wanted to try something new.

The comedian began to doubt himself and it was Dilip who consoled him by saying, "It is not about the audience. In channels and production houses they have a few calls which tend to go up and down." However, after three months the producers got back to Kiku Sharda saying they tried to experiment but failed. Kiku was ecstatic to learn about this. He immediately called Dilip and gave him the good news.

Kiku owes a lot to Kapil's show which gave him the popularity he needed. He recalled how he was rejected for celeb dance shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhha Jaa before being a part of Comedy Nights and TKSS. This perturbed him for a bit but after Kapil's show, Kiku got a chance to do both the dance reality shows and he enjoyed his stint on them.

Kiku was on a tour with Kapil Sharma and the rest of the star cast. They performed in different cities of Canada. Their show TKSS is going to return in September. Reportedly, there might be new actors joining the fun team.

