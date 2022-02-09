Shocking! Comedy king Kapil Sharma is rumored to have undergone hair transplantation

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one person in the industry that started from scratch and made it big on his own. He’s one of the most popular and successful comedians in the country. However, if reports are to be believed then, Kapil is rumored to have undergone hair transplantation to look physically attractive.

Usually, celebrities also opt for a hair patch which is a restoration of artificial hair in the bald area. But Kapil Sharma underwent a hair transplant to save his receding hairline and the result is quite visible.

There’s a thread on quora that describes how Kapil Sharma opted for a hair transplant to look more appealing on the screen. This isn’t the first time that a Bollywood celebrity has undergone hair transplantation. In the past actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor have also undergone hair transplantation.

Hair fall is a very common issue these days. It isn’t a gender based thing but men and women both experience hairfall and seek treatments from professionals for the same. And truth be told, your hair plays an important role in your physical appearance. It can altogether change the way you look while boosting your confidence. So, Kapil too has undergone a hair transplant.

Credit: Koimoi