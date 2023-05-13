Shocking! Did Asim Riaz confirm his break up with his long-time girlfriend Himanshi Khurana?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.

One of the reasons the show was very successful was because of the contestants, who gave a lot of content to the show.

Apart from fights, tasks, and fun elements, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that weren’t in favor of Himanshi and called it a fake love story.

However, post the show as well, the two maintained their relationship and shut the mouths of many who called them fake. 

But now seems like there is some issue that has cropped up between the two owing to a post of Himashi that she had shared a few days ago, where she has stated that people talk about religion but my day starts with abuses which speculated that all is not well with Asim and Himanshi.

Just a few days back, Asim too shared a photo on social media, in which he was seen enjoying a cup of coffee and he captioned it saying “ Ab Sath Nahi” Though that is the name of his new song netizens feel that he has confirmed to the break up with Himanshi.

The fans have speculated that they have broken up and have commented saying are you and Himanshi together, some have also said that it’s a confirmed break up.

Even after there has been so much buzz about their break up none of the two have come out and confirmed the news.

The fans seem disappointed and are left heartbroken, as the two look adorable with each other.

There is no doubt that they are a very adorable couple and give out major couple goals.

