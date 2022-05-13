Shocking! Did Payal Rohatgi take a dig at Kangana and Salman Khan’s friendship and questioned the finale of Lock Upp Season 1?

MUMBAI: Kangana was the host of Ekta Kapoor’s reality show “Lock Upp Season 1” the show was a huge success and it created a milestone when it came to the viewership of the show.

The show was a controversial show as the contestants came up with secrets that were shocking to the audience and it created a stir outside the jail.

Kangana has always been vocal about how she feels alone in the industry as no one supports her and she keeps talking about other actors, especially Hrithik, the Khans, and Alia Bhatt.

She has also spoken many times against Salman Khan and has told how in his movies the actress doesn’t have much to do.

But a week go during the EID party organized by Arpita and Ayush, Kangana was among the guest who had graced the event and it was that time she had interacted with Salman Khan, and a new friendship was developed.

Post that Salman shared the trailer of Kangana’s upcoming movie “Dhakad” on his social media profile and urged his fans to watch the movie.

Kangana was overwhelmed by the gesture and she reshared his post and captioned it saying “ Thank you, Dabang hero, heart, of gold now I wouldn’t say that I am alone in the industry”

Now owing to this incident Payal who was one of the contestants in the show and played the game extremely well and was considered as one of the strongest contestants on the show and she emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

The actress took on to her social media and shared Kangana’s post and captioned it saying “ The new dosti of the season. Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut met a week before the finale of lockup. Any Deals”

Did Payal take a dig at their friendship and hinted that the finale was a planned thing, the post suggests so! What deals is she talking about and why did she mention that they met one week before the finale?

It's quite suspicious as Payal has always been vocal about what she thinks and has been very honest with her opinions.

