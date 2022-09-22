SHOCKING! Did Tejasswi Prakash just hint at problems in relationship with Karan Kundra?

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in Bigg Boss 14, where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, and Tejasswi was declared the winner.



The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name, #TejRan, and they love the chemistry they share. After the show, the fans still shower lots of love and support on them, and they call them an iconic real-life couple.



The couple is currently in Goa together. They have been spamming our social media with their pictures and videos.



But the latest story of Tejasswi made fans think. She posted a funny picture of herself and jokingly wrote with the caption, “I broke up because I danced”.



Check out the picture here:

