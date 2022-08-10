Shocking! Dipika Kakar confirms about quitting acting, says " I am done working and wouldn't return; would live my life as a housewife and mother"

Dipika Kakar is a well-known and celebrated actress of television. Now, in a recent interview, the actress opened up on how she wouldn't return to acting and wants to enjoy the beautiful phase of parenthood.
DIPIKA KAKKAR

MUMBAI:  Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars who has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause and Dipika was credited for her performance.

She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress was not seen on the small screens and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube, where she gives fans and well-wishers a peek into her life.

In a recent interview, the actress spoke about how she wouldn’t return back to acting and has quit the field.

The actress said “I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don’t want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother”. 

Well, there is no doubt that Dipika is one of the most talented actresses and fans are going to miss her on-screen.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 06:45

