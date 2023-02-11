Shocking! Dipika Kakar fame of Sasural Simar Ka falls victim to online delivery scam; Says ‘They repeatedly….’

To share her experience, Dipika posted a video to her own YouTube channel. She additionally urged her followers to be careful of internet scams and emphasized the value of confirming the legitimacy of unexpected deliveries and parcels.
MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar, a well-known television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, recently disclosed that she was duped by an online delivery fraud. The actress from Sasural Simar Ka also alerted her fans to the fraud and revealed to them that she had received parcels at her house that she had not ordered.

To share her experience, Dipika posted a video to her own YouTube channel. She additionally urged her followers to be careful of internet scams and emphasized the value of confirming the legitimacy of unexpected deliveries and parcels.

Dipika claimed in the video that she often places orders for both her son Ruhaan and herself. The actress recalled an event from a few days ago in which the delivery person told her she needed to pay cash when the order arrived. They asked for a one-time password (OTP) to be given to her cell phone after she made her payment.

Dipika also said that she didn't really think about the order before paying for it. She was shocked to find out, though, that the package included things she had not ordered when she opened it. Dipika did note in the video that her name, address, and cell phone number were on the parcel.

Additionally, as she continued to reveal and insist on giving them the OTP which was really an elaborate scheme to obtain the code and withdraw money from bank accounts Dippedika disclosed in the video that it is a scam.

"I spoke to a about it, and she checked with a few more people. Yes, this is a scam where items are delivered to your doorstep without your consent. They repeatedly call you, claiming they are delivering parcels. I want to urge everyone to be cautious – do not accept the order, and under no circumstances should you provide the OTP. Check the seller's details on the package to determine whether it is genuine or a scam. Only then should you proceed with any payment," she said.

Being highly active on social media, Dipika and her actor husband Shoaib Ibrahim never stop surprising their followers with adorable photos and hilarious videos. On February 22, 2018, the two exchanged vows.

In the meantime, Dipika rose to fame as Simar in the television show 'Sasural Simar Ka,' returned for the second season, and left the program after two months.

