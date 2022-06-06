Shocking! Dipika Kakkar reveals how a few co-stars use to maintain a distance from her during the beginning of Sasural Simar Ka Season 1

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was credited for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube.

Dipika in a recent interview spoke about her experience of shooting for her first serial Sasural Simar Ka Season 1. She said that in the initial days, she was very shy and quiet. Some of her co-stars use to ignore her and not talk to her despite her being the main lead of the show. That used to hurt and bother her, but her director helped her out and made her feel comfortable. Thus, she has come up with a lot of struggle.

Well, today Dipika is a huge name in the television industry, and she has a massive fan following. The audience have connected to her vlogs. She is doing extremely well on the digital platform.

