Shocking! Divya Agarwal makes a brave move and breaks silence on the actual reason why she broke up with Varun Sood, says “I was feeling bad about breaking someone’s heart because of my complicated emotions, but I knew I was doing the right thing”

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She even made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently, she was in news for her engagement with boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar and soon, she will be seen in a music video alongside Mohsin Khan.

The actress was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she declined it since she didn’t want to be a part of the show, given the difficult stunts and action.

( ALSO READ : Netizens question Divya Agarwal moving on so fast and getting over Varun Sood, say, “Varun ke sath kya tha majak…”

The actress has been seen in web series like Abhay and Cartel, where she was highly appreciated and people helmed her with her acting chops.

Now, recently, Divya gave an interview, where she revealed the actual reason for her break up with Varun Sood. The same has gone viral all over the internet.

The actress revealed that when she lost her father, it was the worst phase of her life and no one was there for her. This triggered her and she got to thinking that if she has no one to hold on to in such tough times, it's not worth it.

Later, she met Apurva Padgaonkar again. She further revealed that she felt guilty of thinking about someone else, while already being in a relationship. That's when she decided to break up.

Divya had a very friendly relationship with Varun, Apurva makes her feel more mature and like a woman.

She admitted that the decision was tough, but she knew that she was doing right by Varun, and herself as well. She did not want families to get affected.

The actress reveals that she knew she wanted to marry Apurva since the very first time she met him as he is a replica of her dad. But, he wasn’t ready for a relationship or a marriage back then and hence, they parted ways.

Later, she rose to fame with MTV Splitsvilla, where she met Priyank and was in a relationship with him.

Well, at the end, she expressed that she felt guilty about breaking someone’s heart for her complicated emotions. But, she also knew that it was for the better. She knew that Apurva was the right guy for her as he knew her heart and soul.

It is very brave on Divya's part to reveal the truth about her break up with Varun, which was talked about in public, a lot.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ Interesting! Divya Agarwal opens up about her wedding to Apurva Padgaonkar, says “mostly we will do it in…”