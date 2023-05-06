Shocking! Divya Agarwal takes a brave move breaks silence on the actual reason why Varun Sood and she broke up says “ I was feeling bad I broke someone’s heart because of my complicated emotions but I knew I was doing right”

Divya in a recent interview revealed the actual reason why she broke up with Varun and how because of her complicated emotions he was left heartbroken.
DIVYA VARUN

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She had even made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently, she was in news for her engagement with boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar and soon, she will be seen in a music video alongside Mohsin Khan.

The actress was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she declined it since she didn’t want to be a part of the show, given the difficult stunts and action.

( ALSO READ : Netizens question Divya Agarwal moving on so fast and getting over Varun Sood, say, “Varun ke sath kya tha majak…”

The actress has been seen in web series like Abhay and Cartel, where she was highly appreciated and people helmed her with her acting chops.

Now recently Divya gave an interview which has gone viral where she revealed the actual reason for her break up with Varun Sood.

The actress said when she lost her father it was the worst phase of her time and when she looked around no one was there for her and that was the trigger point, as she felt that if in such a time she doesn’t have anyone around her then it’s not worth it.

It was then she met Apurva Padgaonkar again and he visited his house and was wondering that he has such a big wardrobe and will she have space in it.

She further revealed that she felt guilty that she was in a relationship and in spite of that she was thinking about someone else which was wrong and that’s when she decided to break up.

Divya said that with Varun it was a very friendly relationship where she was mad and used to be all around but with Apurva she feels matured and feels like a woman.

She said the decision was tough but she knew she was doing the right thing for Varun and herself as then  laters even the family would be affected.

The actress said that the very first time she met Apurva she knew that she wanted to marry him since he was a replica of her dad, but back then he wasn’t ready for a relationship or marriage and hence they parted ways.

After which she rose to fame with MTV Splitsvilla where she met Priyank and was in a relationship with him.

Well, at the end she said she felt guilty that she broke someone’s heart for her complicated emotions but she knew it was for the better, and she knew that Apurva was the right guy for her as he knew her heart and soul.

There is no doubt that it is very courageous of  Divya to come and reveal the truth about her break up with Varun which was talked about and that too in public.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ Interesting! Divya Agarwal opens up about her wedding to Apurva Padgaonkar, says “mostly we will do it in…”


 

 
 

