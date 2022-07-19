Shocking! “Everything will be unfolded soon”, says Charu Asopa while reacting to Rajeev Sen’s comment

MUMBAI: We already know that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making headlines over their messy divorce and recently, Rajeev Sen made a comment about Charu using a ‘victim card’.

In a recent interview with another portal, Charu talked about her relations with Sushmita Sen and Rajeev Sen’s accusations. The couple got married in 2019 but soon after the marriage, reports about their divorce started surfacing.

According to Charu, Rajeev has been absent and doesn’t give his family any time while Rajeev accused Charu about hiding her first marriage. Charu has shared multiple videos of her divorce on her vlogs and she has been accused of playing the victim card. The couple also has a daughter.

Their daughter was born in 2021 and goes by the name, Ziana. When talking about her equation with Rajeev’s sister Sushmita, she said that Sushmita is a wonderful person and praised her acting and also that she is a wonderful person. “She has always been welcoming to me since the beginning and I will always cherish the bond she and I share.”

When talking about Rajeev’s accusatory comment, she said, “I am honestly done washing one’s dirty linen in public. I have put my point across and that’s all from my end. If he feels a certain way about me, it is his thought process.” She further said to leave everything to time as everything will unfold before everyone.

Charu has been part of shows like, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, among others.

Credits: Hindustan Times

