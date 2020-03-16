Shocking! Fahmaan Khan expresses anger over fan clubs who have crossed the line with the actor

MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Fahmaan Khan is a known television star and he rose to fame with his character Aryan in Imlie.

The audience loves to see the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they consider them one of the iconic pairs of television.

These days the actor is trending on social media as the fans feel that Fahmaan’s acting is too good and the way he is acting Aryan’s character is commendable and they consider him as one of the most talented actors on television.

The actor has many fan clubs dedicated to him and seems like the actor is upset with one of the fan clubs as they have crossed their limits with him.

Fahmaan took on social media and shared a video and expressed his anger over the displeasure of these fan clubs.

The actor said “I am upset with some of the fan clubs and for spreading hate against another actor and I request you to be within your limits. If I again see any of these fan clubs doing such things then I report them and make sure they have no place on social media. I request all of you to respect other actors' work and not talk ill about anyone because as actors we really work hard.

Well, seems like Fahmaan is extremely upset and voiced his anger in the video.

