Shocking! Fahmaan Khan expresses anger over fan clubs who have crossed the line with the actor

Fahmann Khan has expressed his anger as some of the fan clubs have crossed their limits on social media. He took to social media and shared a video.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 14:51
Shocking! Fahmaan Khan expresses anger over fan clubs who have crossed the line with the actor

MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Fahmaan Khan is a known television star and he rose to fame with his character Aryan in Imlie.

The audience loves to see the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and they consider them one of the iconic pairs of television.

ALSO READ : Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan

These days the actor is trending on social media as the fans feel that Fahmaan’s acting is too good and the way he is acting Aryan’s character is commendable and they consider him as one of the most talented actors on television.

The actor has many fan clubs dedicated to him and seems like the actor is upset with one of the fan clubs as they have crossed their limits with him.

Fahmaan took on social media and shared a video and expressed his anger over the displeasure of these fan clubs.

The actor said “I am upset with some of the fan clubs and for spreading hate against another actor and I request you to be within your limits. If I again see any of these fan clubs doing such things then I report them and make sure they have no place on social media. I request all of you to respect other actors' work and not talk ill about anyone because as actors we really work hard.

Well, seems like Fahmaan is extremely upset and voiced his anger in the video.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read : JEALOUSY! Imlie: Imlie stopped by Aryan to take a step towards Aditya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

Imlie Star Plus Gul Khan Four Lions Sumbul Gashmeer Hotstar Fahmaan Khan Love Story Television News MTV Roadies Raghu Ram Ranvijay Voot
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 14:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Fahmaan Khan expresses anger over fan clubs who have crossed the line with the actor
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Imlie : Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally calls Fahmaan Khan her true love
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Mukta Dhond teases fans with a cryptic still from 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'!
MUMBAI: Star Plus is gearing up to launch its much anticipated show 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'. The story revolves around a...
OMG! Arjun Bijlani is up for a big project with Dharma production
MUMBAI : Arjun Bijlani is a prominent name in the world of television. He has been part of many popular shows giving...
EXCLUSIVE! Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Snehal Reddy ENTERS Colors' Naagin 6
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6...
Exclusive! Parushram fame Deepak Dutt Sharma ENTERS &TV’s Ek Mahanayak - Dr B. R. Ambedkar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have constantly kept...
Recent Stories
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
Latest Video