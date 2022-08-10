Shocking! Fahmaan Khan reacts on trolls says " How many fake accounts"

MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not receive the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans are loving him as Ravi and have given him a thumbs up.

The show will be going off air anytime soon and the actor has been offered many shows post the show going off air.

The actor is quite active on his social media account where he keeps his fans and well-wishers well updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

The actor has called out trolls for making fake accounts and writing paragraphs and questioned how many more?

He shared the picture of the account and captioned it saying “ How many fake accounts can one make and write paragraphs. This is trolleys, there needs to be a limit”

Well, there is no doubt that as an actor one needs to deal with trolls along with the love and support of the fans that they get and it’s the biggest challenge for the actor.

