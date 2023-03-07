Shocking! Fahmaan Khan talks about Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatani getting a new time slot and clashing with Anupama says "We need to pull up our socks and work even more harder"

Fahmaan Khan is one of the most loves and celebrated actors of teleivison. Recently, while interacting with the media he spoke about how happy he is with his show getting extention but equally nervous as it's clashing with Anupama.
Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience's attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work, made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not garner the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans love him as Ravi and give him a thumbs up.

His show Dharampatni was suppose to go off - air but now the show has got extention with a new time slot. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his relationship status; also reveals “ I told my mother that she should witness my reel weddings because I don’t know if I can get married…” Read for More!)

Now during an interaction with the media recently, Fahmaan Khan spoke about how he needs to work harder as the show has got extention and with the new time slot they are clashing with Anupama which is number one serial on teleivison.

The actor said " I couldn't take up any other show and finally my show has got extention with is a huge thing so I had to continue with the show couldn't leave it mid - way and I am so happy that it got an extention" 

He further said " With the new time slot we are clashing with Anupama and hence I told my makers and creative that we need to put double the effort and its time we pull up our stockings" 

Well, every few shows do get an extention and there is no doubt that the show is doing well post the extention and is rising in the TRP ratings. 

Fahmaan Khan, with his hard work and dedication has come a long way and today, he has made a name for himself and has a massive fan following.  

Are you excited with the show's extention? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she and Fahmaan Khan are in love; read to know more )

Fahmaan Khan Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Colors Voot Reality show Imlie Sumbul Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Rohit Shetty TellyChakkar
