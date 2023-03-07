Shocking! Fahmaan Khan talks about Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii getting a new time slot and clashing with Anupamaa, says "We need to pull up our socks and work even more harder"

Fahmaan Khan is one of the most loves and celebrated actors of teleivison. Recently, while interacting with the media, he spoke about how happy he is with his show getting an extention but equally nervous as it's clashing with the top show, Anupamaa.
Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience's attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work, made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not garner the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans love him as Ravi and give him a thumbs up.

Initially, Dharampatnii was supposed to go off - air. But it instead got an extention, with a new time slot.

Now, during an interaction with media recently, Fahmaan Khan spoke about how he needs to work harder. The show received an extention and a new time slot, where they are clashing with Anupamaa, the number one serial on teleivison.

The actor said " I couldn't take up any other show. Finally, my show got an extention, which is huge. So, I had to continue as I couldn't leave it mid - way. I am very happy with the extention". 

He further said "With the new time slot, we are clashing with Anupamaa and hence, I told my makers and creative that we need to double the effort. It's time we pull up our socks". 

Well, every few shows get an extention and there is no doubt that this show is doing well post it. It is surely rising in the TRP ratings. 

Fahmaan Khan, with his hard work and dedication has come a long way and today, he has made a name for himself. 

Are you excited with the show's extention? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

