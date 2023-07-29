Shocking! Falaq Naaz reveals the actual reason why her sister Shafaq Naaz and she broke ties, says “Shafaq questioned the finance and my mother, and when she pointed fingers at our mom I couldn’t take it; it’s been two days I am back from Bigg Boss but sh

MUMBAI: Falaq Naaz is a known personality on television and these days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss OTT Season 2” where the game is being liked by the audience.

Her friendship with Avinash is spoken about in her fights with Abhishek, but she is a contestant who doesn’t break down.

She was seen as a strong contestant but then later on her game fell a bit and she couldn’t voice her opinions and take a stand which backfired on her completely and she was eliminated from the house owing to lack of votes.

In a recent interview, Falaq opened up about the actual reason why Shafaq Naaz and she drifted away says “Since a young age we did see a lot of things and Shafaq for the longest time was with our grandmom ( Nani) and she had a good life and didn’t see the struggles that we had. For some strange reason Nani used to brainwash Shafaq against Mom and me so when I used to go to Grandmom’s place, I saw she was very close to my cousins but wouldn’t come to me”

She further said “Nani used to never send her home to be with us and we wondered why, and because of this there used to be a lot of fights in the house as to why was Nani not sending Shafaq back. But when she reached the age of 17, she came and began to live with us but then she began to question the finance and my mom which wasn’t acceptable. I told her there is so much expense of the house and the profession that we are in, 1 lakh goes into taking care of just your face. But she failed to understand and kept questioning our mom”

Falaq also said “When it comes to my mom I can’t take any disrespect as I have seen the struggles she has had from being beaten up by my dad to not having food or money. I have seen those tears and struggles, so when it came to my Mom I took a stand for her. The main reason why Shafaq and I didn’t speak was because of this finance that was questioned when she asked where all the money is going”

“Even today it’s been two days since I have come out of Bigg Boss but she hasn’t yet come and met me. She only sent a long message about a lot of things and I told her these things cannot be spoken in messages but in person, I really missed my sister back then and even now”, added Falaq.

Well, seems like the fight and misunderstanding between Shafaq and Falaq haven’t yet been solved as the sister hasn’t met Falaq since she is out of Bigg Boss.

