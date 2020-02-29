Shocking! Fans claim that Ashish Bhatia is...

MUMBAI: Ashish Bhatia is an Indian dancer, actor, model, and a social media influencer. He made his TV debut in Super Dancer 2 in 2010 and later participated in Roadies Real Heroes as a contestant but got evicted. Bhatia gave an audition for the second time in Roadies but still couldn’t reach the finals. He rose to fame after participating in reality show Spiltsvilla 12 and became a finalist but lost to Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal. But he managed to steal many hearts. Ashish has also participated in several state-level dancing competitions.

He calls himself ‘eshuboy badshah’. His fans also love him for his multiple talents such as dancing, acting, and especially rapping.

We came across a picture of Ashish shared by his fans, where they claim that he is the national crush of India.

Do you agree? Have a look below and tell us.

