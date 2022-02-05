SHOCKING! Fans CRINGE on Sai-Virat's on-screen romance during their wedding night in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin heads for a beautiful track.

The viewers were wanting to see Sai and Virat mending their differences and that has finally happened.

Sai's efforts paid off and Virat finally realized her worth.

In tonight's episode, Sai finally confesses her love for Virat in front of the entire family before Shivani and Rajeev's wedding.

This takes everyone by surprise. Virat is on cloud nine seeing Sai confessing her love for him.

The further episodes will see Virat and Sai taking wedding vows once again and this time wholeheartedly as per their will.

The viewers were dying for this moment and it is finally going to happen.

Several clips of Sai and Virat's wedding night have surfaced on social media which are getting mixed reactions from the fans.

While some simply loved it, some fans did not like the way Virat and Sai's romantic scenes were shot.

Take a look:

While Virat and Sai are soaked in love, fans are also loving their chemistry but they are not happy with the scenes that are written for this sequence.

A lot of fans have called these scenes cringe-worthy.

Many were hoping to see some sizzling romance between their favourite couple SaiRat but unfortunately, these scenes were a huge dud for them.

Well, this particular sequence is yet to be telecasted on TV and it will be interesting to see how the viewers react to seeing Sairat's romance on-screen.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

