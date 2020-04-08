Shocking! Fans show the real relationship between Rashami and Devoleena

MUMBAI: Season 13 of the popular and controversial reality TV series, Bigg Boss, came to an end by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up.

The reality show is over, but the contestants are continuously making headlines for different reasons.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Rashami and Devoleena.

The two had each other’s back even in the show and the same can be witnessed off-screen as well.

Recently, we have seen how Rashami came in support for Devoleena when she was attacked by Sidnaaz fans.

Their fans love to see their bond and keep sharing their good moments with each other.

A fan shared how they friendship is so thick and captioned it saying love is not made for lovers it’s also made for true friends, as a true friend can love more than a lover.

And that definitely describes Rashami and Devoleena’s friendship, which started in the Bigg boss house and still continues to be so strong.

Fans have also said that their friendship is like Jai and Veeru and they hope it never falls apart.

Rashami and Devoleena are setting high friendship goals.

For more news and updates from the world of Television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com