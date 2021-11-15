SHOCKING! Fateh aka Ankit Gupta gets HURT while shooting the fight sequence with Angad aka Karan V Grover in Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustained the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

Well, the current track of Udaariyaan will witness Tejo and Angad's fake wedding, Tejo convinces Angad for their fake marriage to see Fateh's happiness with his family attending his wedding. But Machi and Mahi taunt Jasmine that her wedding will have Tejo shining brighter as she has agreed to get engaged with Angad on the same day.

We had recently seen the promo where Angad and Fateh end up fighting with each other so brutally that Tejo ends up coming in between. Fateh aka Ankit took to his Instagram to share the BTS from this most awaited fight where he is seen punching Angad aka Karan but while he is set to punch his hand hits the pot and Ankit hurts himself amid the sequence.

Check out the sequence:

Well, with some high voltage drama that is set to come with Tejo and Angad's engagement and Jasmine and Fateh's wedding. Are you all also excited for the wedding drama just like we are?

