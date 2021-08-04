SHOCKING: Gauahar Khan slams trolls for this reason

MUMBAI: The '14 Phere' fame Gauahar Khan is loved by many. She is a popular face in the Bollywood industry. Starting from TV and then to be a star she has climbed her success ladder. Gauahar got married to singer Zaid Darbar in December last year. Their wedding was an adorable one and was done in the lockdown period while they only invited their close ones. Talking more about her Instagram feed on Wednesday, Gauahar Khan posted a new Insta reel. She shared some questions people ask her about her personal, work-life on regular basis.

Gauahar Khan on these personal life-based questions is fed up to answer them. It's all about her personal and professional life and you will get a smashing response for the same. On Wednesday, Gauahar Khan posted a new Insta reel sharing some of the "nosey questions" she gets as "a married and a working" woman. Gauahar married singer Zaid Darbar in December last year. The actress, sporting a white top and black shorts, can be seen moving to the beats of Hoang Read's track The Magic Bomb. The clip started with this text: "Nosey questions I get as a married/working female" and the actress' response to the question "when will you have a baby?" read, "Whenever Allah wills! Duh!"

Gauahar's epic reply to "why don't you live with your in-laws?": "My husband and I chose what suits us."

The actress shared another question people frequently ask her about her work life, and clearly quoted that "Why are you working all the time since your wedding?" Her reply: "I have been working last 20 years and will work till am 80. Live and let live!"

Khan also wrote: "Dropped the mic..... #QuestionsIGetAskedAs #trend." She also questioned her fans to guess the location. Many guessed it is an airport as Gauahar Khan was spotted with Zaid Darbar at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday in the same outfit. The responses were flooded on her Instagram official account.

On a professional note, she is spotted in Netflix's film 14 Phere. Before that, she was also featured in Amazon Prime Video's web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

She has also been a part of the Hindi version of The Office and has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

She through her social media handles updates her fans on her life status and also about work.

Have a look:

Credits- NDTV

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar