Shocking! Have a look at the actress who refused the role of Priya Sood Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show that began just a few months ago is doing very well for itself.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and airs on Sony Tv . It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.

The audiences love to watch the love story between Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood Kapoor and are loving the romance on screen.

Priya as a character is very strong and she fights for the right things and takes a stand when something wrong is happening.

But did you know that before signing Disha Parmar for the role, it was offered to many actresses who refused it?

Check out the actors who refused the role of Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

1 Drashti Dhami

Drashti is a well-known actress on television and she is known for her roles in serials like Madhubala, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, etc. The actress was offered the role of Priya but she refused it owing to some prior professional commitments.

2. Hina Khan

Hina is a superstar on television and she is best known for her performance in roles like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai etc. She was offered the role of Priya but the reason why she refused the role is still unknown.

3. Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi is a very big name in the world of television and she is best known for her performance in serials like Ishqbaaaz, Naagin Seaosn 5, etc. She declined the role of Priya as she had some prior personal commitments.

4. Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka is a superstar on television and she is best known for her performance as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, she declined the role of Disha as she had date problems and she thought that her pair with Nakuul wouldn’t look good on screen.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Disha Parmar, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Priya the way she did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

