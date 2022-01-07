Shocking! Here’s what Rajeev Sen has to say about the public and media’s attention towards his marriage and family

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 22:58
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has been at the forefront to deliver news and updates from the tellyworld. Now, we bring to you yet another update.

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye fame Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen who is facing major problems in their marital bliss have finally taken a legal route to part their ways.

Charu has reportedly sent a notice to him on June 7 seeking to part ways amicably, but he replied with another notice levelling accusations against her.

Amidst all the rumours that are following them, since they are celebrities, they are seen to be facing a lack of privacy regarding this personal happening in their life. Rajeev Sen took to his Instagram to project his grief and irritation over this.

