Shocking! This is how dedicated Surbhi Chandna is towards her workout routine; gets an early start in the car itself

MUMBAI:

Surbhi Chandna is one of the best and talented actresses in the telly town. The diva has gained a lot of popularity for her acting abilities.

She is soon going to come up with an exciting project with Dheeraj Dhoopar.

She has been a part of various shows earlier, like Ishqbaaz, Dil Bole Oberoi, Naagin, amongst others.

The promos of her upcoming show Sherdil Shergill have already started creating a buzz all over the tinsel town. Her looks and attitude for the upcoming show have created a strong impact on the minds of people.

Fans are already in awe with the sizzling chemistry between Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna. They cannot keep calm to see this jodi yet another time after Naagin.

Here in the piece of article, we bring to you an update about what is Surbhi Chandna aka Manmeet is doing in the car.

So, basically, she is getting an early start with her workout as she fears missing out on her class and seems like she is doing some kind of crunches but is uncomfortable due to being tied to the seat with the seat-belt.

Have a look at the video below!

The diva was recently seen hosting the reality show Hunarbaaz. Surbhi has appeared in several prominent television shows, including Naagin 5, Sanjivani, Ishqbaaz, and Qubool Hai.

Well, isn't she giving a fitspiration to all everyone who is juggling between the busy schedules?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com




