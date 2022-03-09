Shocking! This is how dedicated Surbhi Chandna is towards her workout routine; gets an early start in the car itself

Fans are already in awe with the sizzling chemistry between Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna. 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 19:30
Shocking! This is how dedicated Surbhi Chandna is towards her workout routine; gets an early start in the car itself

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the telly town. 

Surbhi Chandna is one of the best and talented actresses in the telly town. The diva has gained a lot of popularity for her acting abilities. 

She is soon going to come up with an exciting project with Dheeraj Dhoopar.

She has been a part of various shows earlier, like Ishqbaaz, Dil Bole Oberoi, Naagin, amongst others. 

Also read: Whoa! Dheeraj Dhoopar leaves for the shoot of Colors’ next show, Sherdil Shergill

The promos of her upcoming show Sherdil Shergill have already started creating a buzz all over the tinsel town. Her looks and attitude for the upcoming show have created a strong impact on the minds of people. 

Fans are already in awe with the sizzling chemistry between Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna. They cannot keep calm to see this jodi yet another time after Naagin. 

Also read: SENSUOUS! Surbhi Chandna swooned the netizens with her latest photoshoot

Here in the piece of article, we bring to you an update about what is Surbhi Chandna aka Manmeet is doing in the car. 

So, basically, she is getting an early start with her workout as she fears missing out on her class and seems like she is doing some kind of crunches but is uncomfortable due to being tied to the seat with the seat-belt. 

Have a look at the video below! 

The diva was recently seen hosting the reality show Hunarbaaz. Surbhi has appeared in several prominent television shows, including Naagin 5, Sanjivani, Ishqbaaz, and Qubool Hai.

Well, isn't she giving a fitspiration to all everyone who is juggling between the busy schedules? 

Do let us know your views. 

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com


 

Surbhi Chandna TV actress Naagin 5 sherdil shergill manmeet shergil TV news Instagram TellyChakkar Ishqbaaz Anika TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 19:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! This is how dedicated Surbhi Chandna is towards her workout routine; gets an early start in the car itself
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the telly town.  Surbhi Chandna is one of...
EXCLUSIVE! Romil K Sharma to enter Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. A lot of television shows are...
Udaariyaan: Love Is In The Air: Tejo pours her love over Fateh, Fateh and Tejo have a romantic moment
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Yeh Hai Chahatein : OMG! No scope for Preesha’s recovery; Armaan gets Rudra caught
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful and loved shows on television. It is among the top 5 shows when...
Spy Bahu: Oh No! Mahira calls herself Choti Maa of the baby, plans something dangerous against Sejal
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Imlie : What! Imlie to reveal This shocking secret to Aryan
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Check out Hrithik Roshan’s three different looks in his upcoming film Vikram Vedha
Amazing! Check out Hrithik Roshan’s three different looks in his upcoming film Vikram Vedha
Latest Video