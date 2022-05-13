Shocking! This is how Munawar and his girlfriend reacted when the media addressed her as "Bhabhi"

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name with his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner of the show and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

Now, we came across a video where Munawar was papped by the media with his lady love as they were going to watch a movie. His girlfriend was referred to as “Bhabhi” by the media and was asked if she liked his game in Lock Upp.

She said, “I loved the way he played the game and everyone has seen it. The result is finally out.”

The moment she was called “Bhabhi,” Munawar and his lady love were stumped and didn’t know what to say. His girlfriend was seen blushing throughout.

Well, today, Munawar has become a rage in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following.

