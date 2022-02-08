Shocking! This is how TV actress Divyanka Tripathi dealt with her death rumors on social media

Divyanka Tripathi made her debut in a telefilm for Doordarshan and later went on to anchor a show called Akash Vani, however, it was Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Karan Patel that helped her come into major limelight

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 11:55
MUMBAI: TV actor Divyanka Tripathi fans went into a tizzy after a rumour about her passing away due to a road accident went viral a few years ago. However, the actress was quick to respond to such rumours and recalled receiving freaked-out calls from family.

Also Read: Tit-for-Tat! Divyanka Tripathi has a befitting reply to the trolls for fat shaming her, see post

In 2017 Divyanka Tripathi found herself going viral for all the wrong reasons. During the time, a rumoured spread across Twitter that the actress has passed away in a road accident. Soon after the issue escalated, the actress herself took to the micro-blogging site and spoke about the same. In an interview, the actress even shared how she received freaked-out calls from her loved ones.

Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Someone’s spreading news about me being in #RIPmode. Guys I’m very much alive. Please don’t trouble my friends and family with such rumours.”

Also Read: WOW! Power couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya has a Maldivian anniversary celebrations and the pictures are simply heartwarming

Soon after she updated about her health, her fans were super relieved with it. Divyanka was later quoted saying as, “People are believing some stupid rumours and then calling up my people to say that I have met with an accident and I am dead. I am getting freaked-out calls from my loved ones. So, I had to go public so that people don’t believe such stories.”

