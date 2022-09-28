Shocking! “I think my life would end like Vidya Balan in the dirty picture as the fear of Adil leaving me will kill me someday” – Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card entry and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She then grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen that very often the actress broke down in front of the media, while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she found the love of her life, Adil. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super-hot and happy.

Earlier we had reported how Adil’s family was against Rakhi and his relationship as his parents are quite particular about the clothes that she wears and we did see how Rakhi has also spoken about it.

In a recent interview, Rakhi spoke about her insecurities with Adil where she said, “Every day I live in fear that he would leave me and go. Sometimes I feel that my life would end just like Vidya Balan in the ‘Dirty Picture’ where everyone will use and go. I feel suffocated sometimes with this fear”

She further said “I know Adil wouldn’t leave me and go and he does love me but this fear is troubling me as I know I cannot stay without him and my life will be over if Adil is not in my life. The people around me also tell me things and “YES” at times it does affect me but from now I am going to trust him and won’t let this relationship fail.”

But there is no doubt that the two are an adorable couple and the fans love watching them together.

