Shocking! Imlie and Chikoo Ki Mummy Door Ki have this throwback connection!

MUMBAI: Star Plus is the home to many popular and fan-favorite TV shows. The channel is known for its longevity in terms of TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which has been ruling hearts for a long time. The channel is also host to two new-age TV dramas Imlie and Chikko Ki Mummy Dur Ki.

ALSO READ: Imlie: OMG! Imlie gets abducted by Anu

These shows couldn't be polls apart. Imlie is the story about a young girl from the village. Aditya, a journalist, was forced to marry her after being found in a hut together. He is engaged to be married but is forced to take Imlie home to keep her safe.

And Chikoo Ki Mummy Door Ki is a show starring Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati in the lead roles.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Ki's story shows the special bond of mother and daughter who long to be with each other.

Chikoo and her mother get separated under certain circumstances and miss each other.

But both these shows have a past connection which is Sumbul Khan of Imlie and Paridhi Sharma of Chikoo have worked together in the past in the hit show 'Jodhaa Akbar' where Paridhi Sharma played the role of Jodhaa.

Check out these throwback pictures of them together:

Talk About a Throwback. Both these actresses are leading ladies of their shows now and have been fan favorites for a while.

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya: Oops! Prachi enters Kohli house as IT officer for THIS reason



