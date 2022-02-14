SHOCKING! Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani aka Aditya Tripathi talks about his GIRLFRIENDS; here's what he said

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani became a household name as Aditya Tripathi after his successful stint in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie.

The handsome hunk romanced two pretty divas Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh in the show.

Well, Gashmeer was a part of the show for more than a year and recently made an exit.

The news of Gashmeer quitting Imlie was doing the rounds of social media for several months.

However, the actor finally bid adieu to the show leaving the diehard fans upset.

Manasvi Vashisht has now stepped in Gashmeer's shoes and recently made an entry in Imlie as Aditya Tripathi.

Gashmeer's fan following is rapidly increasing on social media and the actor recently had a fun question and answer session on Instagram.

The actor gave some amazing responses to the fans' questions.

One of the fans asked Gashmeer about the number of girlfriends before he married Gauri.

We are in love with Gashmeer's funny yet honest answer.

Take a look:

Well, we wonder what will Gauri's reaction be to this answer of Gashmeer.

Gashmeer has an amazing lineup of projects which includes a web show and a few films in the upcoming months.

Fans are definitely going to miss him in Imlie but they are also looking forward to seeing him in other projects?

Do you miss Gashmeer in Imlie? How excited are you to see Gashmeer in new projects? Tell us in the comments.

