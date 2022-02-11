Shocking! Inside details about Shark Tank India pitcher exposed

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India is among the most talked-about shows among the audience. However, the show and the sharks are embroiled up in a major controversy now.

An entrepreneur who participated in the show, bashed it on Twitter. Apparently, the episode featuring him hasn’t aired. Unhappy with the format and the reactions of the sharks to his business pitch, he took to the social media platform to express his feelings.

What happens behind the scenes of Shark Tank India

Akshay Shah revealed what happens behind the scenes on Shark Tank India. He said, “The show comprises a 3-minute pitch followed by a Q&A with the sharks. Your pitch is designed by the channel creatives and mostly you need to stick to it and speak Hindi, at times your USP can get diluted but that's how the scheme of things is.”

Hours of rehearsals for a pitch

Every pitcher has to rehearse their pitch for hours before getting the opportunity to present their business model in front of the panellists. “The Channel will try to make your pitch as simple as possible and in chaste Hindi for the viewers to understand. Multiple rehearsals will be done for 2 days till late nights till the Channel is sure you are good to go and some guys are given more practice and attention from the 1st day,” he wrote.

Is Shark Tank India scripted?

The entrepreneur talked about how only a few selected pitchers are given a long time to pitch. He further added that the Sharks might also have some recommendations about whom to invest in.

Slams Ashneer Grover

The participant shared his experience with Ashneer Grover. Slamming him for his remark, he wrote, “So when we said we have 700k students with us, his exact was "Data to Kilo ke Bhaav main Chandni Chowk pe bikta hai!!" My reply to Mr Grover is, sir, this is not a name place animal thing data like you might be capturing in BharatPe to show GMV and gain valuation & funding.” He said that Ashneer’s reason to pass on his pitch was whimsical.

Mocking Aman Gupta

Another shark who had a ‘problem’ with his business model was Aman Gupta. He shared that the latter wasn’t too convinced with his business’ name and mocked his own brand. A part of his tweets for Aman read, “Sirjee! yeh koi USB headset nai, that aasani se samaj aa jayega, thoda vakt lagega this is hightech :)”. Another tweet targeted at Aman read, “Secondly, trust me, till date I have not understood why is boAt called boAt and your company called Imagine Marketing Limited, but I can't ask, right!!!”

