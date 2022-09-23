SHOCKING! Before Ishaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer, 7 couples who parted ways post Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Reality shows are quite popular among viewers these days.

With time passing by, we have seen how the makers are coming up with unique concepts in the shows.

However, one reality show that has been successfully running on small screens for several years now is Bigg Boss.

After a terrific response for 15 seasons, the makers are all set for season 16 which will hit the small screens in a week's time.

The viewers have seen some popular and not-so-popular celebs gracing the show so far.

Bigg Boss is one such platform that has revived an actor's career.

Apart from that, the viewers also got to see romance brewing between the co-contestants.

While some are still together, some couples immediately broke up after the show got over.

Currently, Bigg Boss 15 contestants Ishaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer are all over the news they have called it quits.

Ishaan and Miesha fell in love in the Bigg Boss house and everything was going well in their love life.

However, they are no more together and it is indeed a piece of heartbreaking news for the fans.

Apart from Ishaan and Miesha, there are many celeb couples who have called off their relationship.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 : Confirmed! Karan Patel is not a part of the upcoming season, wife Ankita Bhargava Patel confirms the news says, “Something very interesting coming up”

So, let's take a look:

1. Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty

They fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT season 1. After dating for several months, both Raqesh and Shamita announced their breakup.

2. Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Karishma and Upen fell madly in love in the BB house. the couple also participated in Nach Baliye and Upen had proposed to Karishma on the show. But soon, they parted ways.

3. Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares

They developed feelings for each other inside the BB house. Things were going quite well but soon after exiting the show, Gautam and Diandra called it quits.

4. Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar and Kushal were one of the most adored couples in BB house. They dated for quite some time even after the show but later called off their relationship.

5. Armaan Kohli and Tanishaa Mukherjee

They were known for their cosy behaviour in the BB house. Sparks flew between the duo in the show but soon everything got over once they were out of the show.

6. Ashmit Patel and Veena Malik

Both Ashmit and Veena's closeness drew a lot of attention during their stint in the house. However, things weren't the same once both of them were out of the house.

7. Payal Rohatgi and Rahul Mahajan

Their pool romance was a major highlight of the show. Payal and Rahul raised several eyebrows with their closeness in the show. But the couple later parted ways.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Bigg Boss 15’s Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer parted ways? Here is what you have to know