Shocking! Ishaan's deadly revenge on Agasthaya in Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan'

MUMBAI: Thanks to its intriguing and thrilling plot, Colors TV's new show Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is attracting a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agasthya and Paakhi, respectively, in the show, which also features Akshit Sukhija.

Fans were surprised by Reem's chemistry with Akshit after recent episodes, despite the fact that there has been a lot of talk about Zain and Reem's chemistry since the trailer was released.

Akshit He plays Ishaan Tandon on the show, who runs into Pakhi and finds her locked in a treasure chest. Ishaan and Pakhi have begun to fall in love, which grieves Agasthaya.

Akshit is very active on social media, frequently posting behind-the-scenes photos and glimpses of in-between banter, as well as hints at upcoming show tracks.

He recently took to his stories to share a very mysterious shoot location and as the track is getting intense, fans are worried that Ishaan might get killed by Agasthaya and Agasthaya might use that opportunity to get closer to Paakhi finally, take a look at the behind the scenes here:

Meanwhile on the show, In the upcoming episode, we see that it is the sangeet night and everybody gives grand performances, and Paakhi is happier than ever,

During the ring ceremony, The ring is stolen by Agasthya who then gives Ishaan his family's heirloom ring. Ishaan is very unhappy

Tanya who is being blackmailed by Yug begs Agasthaya to help Paakhi and he promises her.

But he has something sinister in his plan.

Will Ishaan be Able to find out the truth about Agasthaya?

