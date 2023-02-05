Shocking! Jannat Zubair talks about the passing away of her close friend late actress Tunisha Sharma

MUMBAI :Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa which aired on Colors TV. Since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of Pankti in Colors TV's popular show, ‘Tu Aashiqui’. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she nailed all the stunts and became the finalist of the show.

Post that, the actor has been on a break and hasn’t signed any project.

In a recent interview, the actress spoke about the death of her close friend Tunisha Sharma who had committed suicide on the sets of the show Ali Baba.

Jannat said “ The moment I got the news I was shocked and numb and didn’t know how to react. But what was surprising was that I got so many calls where all my loved ones told me to be strong and if something was disturbing me, then I should call and speak to someone and not to keep things inside me”

She further said “It’s very important to share and talk to people about your feelings, as you don’t know when things can go wrong and I wish she had spoken to someone”

Well, there is no doubt that this industry is very competitive and something one does get lost in it and they should speak to people.

