Shocking! Jasmin Bhasin breaks down remembering her friend and co–star Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI : Jasmin Bhasin is a big name in the television industry and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss-14.

She is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak.

These days she grabbing the headlines as she would be seen in Punjabi Movie and this would be her debut movie.

Jasmin and Aly Goni are in a relationship and their love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house since then the fans love their Jodi and fondly call them #JasLy.

In a throwback interview, Jasmin broke down remembering her co-star Siddarth Shukla.

The actress said that the news was very difficult for her to digest and she misses the good time with the actor. She said that she had the best time shooting with him and he was such a kind-hearted person and that she would miss him.

The demise of Sidharth Shukla came as a shock to many, especially his family and fans, who are still not able to digest this news.

The actor passed away on the 2nd of September 2021 due to a massive heart attack and left his fans heartbroken.

Well, both Sidharth and Jasmin worked in the serial in Dil Se Dil Tak and the fans loved their Jodi.

