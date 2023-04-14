Shocking! Jasmin Bhasin gets a nasty comment by a troll, Aly Goni reacts, “kaise koi kisi ko itni gandi badua de sakta hai..”

It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry.
Jamin Bhasin


MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin is a big name in the television industry and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss-14. She is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. Jasmin and Aly Goni are in a relationship and their love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house since then the fans love their Jodi and fondly call them #JasLy. It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry. 

Recently a troll commented on Jasmin’s post, to which Aly reposted the nasty comment of the troll that read, “@jasminbhasin2806 tere aur @alygoni ke rishte ko itne gandhi nazar lagegi.. tu dekh.”

Aly Goni posted a screenshot and wrote, “Ek frnd ne bheja yeh she was literally crying.. Ek insaan kaise koi kisi ko itni gandi badua de sakta hai.. as if humne inki zindagi mein kuch bigada ho. matlab imagine kitna evil insaan hoga ye iske maa baap aur aas paas walo ko pata bhi nahi hai sad. But Allah sab dekh raha hai.”

Aly and Jasmin’s fans came out in support of the duo immediately. One wrote, “You have way more prayers with you guys Aly , and these ill wishers will reap what they sow .. May you always be blessed” Another fanwrote, “Ek baddua dene wala hain @AlyGoni there are millions praying for you guys , loads of love luck happiness & success to yall ! may almighty always protect and bless y’all”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 


 

Bigg Boss Aly Goni Jasmin Bhasin
