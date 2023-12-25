Shocking! Jasmin Bhasin revealed that underwent depression in Mumbai; Says 'Mujhe aisa lgta tha mujh mein kami hai…'

Jasmin Bhasin was recently interviewed by Haarsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh for her show, Bharti TV, who happened to be her best friend. Jasmin talked about her terrible episode of depression throughout the interview. She said living alone in her apartment in Mumbai had a negative impact on her and made her feel lonely.
Jasmine Bhasin

MUMBAI : Among the most popular actresses on television is Jasmin Bhasin. Millions of people were won over by her lively and honest personality. Jasmin received a great deal of love throughout her time in the Bigg Boss house, as well as her real-life partner, Aly Goni. Jasmin recently revealed that she had experienced depression while moving to Mumbai and was unable to give any auditions.

Jasmin Bhasin was recently interviewed by Haarsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh for her show, Bharti TV, who happened to be her best friend. Jasmin talked about her terrible episode of depression throughout the interview. She said living alone in her apartment in Mumbai had a negative impact on her and made her feel lonely.

She disclosed, "Depression ek ajeeb state of mind hai. Mujhe aisa lagta tha mujh mein kami hai. Mai ready hoti thi darwaje se nikalti thi, 2 kadam chalti thi, mujhe lagta tha mai acchi toh dikhti nahi, mai reject ho jaungi. Mai wapas ghar ke ander chali jaati thi."

Jasmin went on to say that following this incident, she moved in with her friends, which helped her return to normalcy and a positive outlook on life. However, these stages entered her life. Jasmin said on the same show how Aly Goni asked her to marry him on Bigg Boss 14.

She revealed that she had declared her thoughts to him after falling in love with him while they were still friends. He didn't want to break the relationship, though. At that point, they made the decision to take a break while she competed in Bigg Boss 14, and Aly had to admit his love for her because of the distance.

Jasmin went on to say that Aly declared his love for her as they were doing musical work that required them to take off their microphones. Aly gushed that he is ready for a relationship with her and that he has realized that he is in love with her as well. Regarding her career, Jasmin has two upcoming films, Warning 2 and Carry On Jattiye.

Actors share fun ‘problem-solving’ tactics!