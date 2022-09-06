Shocking! Jennifer Winget breaks the silence on her separation with Karan Singh Grover, says “It was a very stressful time for me as everything was out in the open”

Jennifer Winget finally speaks about her separation with Karan Singh Grover and says it was a tough time for her. But she came out as a winner and discovered many things about herself.

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor and is now an established star.

She was a part of many serials but became a household name after she had essayed the role of Kumud in Saraswatichandra, which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress won a lot of awards for her performance.

In 2016, Jennifer portrayed Maya in Beyhadh, which was a huge success when it came to the TRP ratings. Beyhadh was based on the obsession of love, whereas the more recent Beyhadh 2 was based on the obsession of hatred.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines as she would be seen in the upcoming web series Code M.

In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her separation with Karan Singh Grover when she was asked about a situation that was tough.

The actress said, “My seperation time was very stressful and difficult time for me as everything was on social media and so many wrong things were written about me and him, which was very disturbing, because at that time, we both needed privacy. But nothing seemed private as everything was out in the open.”

She further said, “I was totally lost and didn't know what to do and how to deal with it. Luckily, work helped me to come out of it. I became more strong. The period was definitely challenging. I learnt so much about myself. Even though it was a tough period for me, I feel some things happen for a reason as I got to to meet a new version of me, Jennifer 2.0.”

Well, there is no doubt that Jennifer and  Karan’s separation came as a shock to all their fans and the audiences, but today, both are happy and content in their life.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

