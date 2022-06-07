Shocking! Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame Maniesh Paul was once rejected form Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and the reason will leave you in splits

Maniesh Paul was last seen in Karan Johar’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 17:02
Maniesh

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul who is winning the hearts of the audience with his on-screen presence in JugJugg Jeeyo, recently recalled an incident when the host-turned actor was rejected by the makers to participate in the show as he did not have a famous face.

Also Read: Explosive! Maniesh Paul was SLAPPED by Anil Kapoor on the sets of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, Scroll down to know more

“I wanted to be a contestant. So, I called the makers, I met them, and I was told that time ‘Sorry we can’t take you because you don’t have a famous face, we are looking for faces you know,’ he was quoted saying to a news portal.

“I was a bit upset, and a little angry that time. But then I got a call again. They said, ‘Maniesh, aap contestant nahin, aap ek kaam karo, aap hosting karoge?’, and I instantly agreed. They were like, hope you are not upset, and I was like not at all. They sent me a contract in two hours, I signed it and sent it back. I didn’t even read it, and that again became a turning point,” he added

Also Read: OMG! This is why Maniesh Paul refused to do a kissing scene in Mickey Virus

Maniesh has been a great host and has been a part of Jhalak for a long time. On the work front, Maniesh was last seen in his debut film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’, where he played the role of Kiara Advani’s brother. His one-liners and comic timing in the movie is being widely appreciated.

Credit: India News

TellyChakkar Television Maniesh Paul Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Jug Jugg Jeeyo Karan Johar Madhuri Dixit Nora Fatehi Anil Kapoor Varun Dhawan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 17:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
BREAKING! Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, to grace the stage of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar?
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
Exclusive! Jazzy is super entertaining on the sets, she makes reels and entertains all: Mishkat Verma aka Aarav of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Taapsee Pannu to grace the show in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The show’s popularity...
MASSIVE DHAMAKA! Rishita to give her baby to Dhara in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Udaariyaan: Must Watch! Fateh crosses all boundaries to save Tejo
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery is a new show that began a few weeks ago. It has made a place in the audience’s hearts...
Recent Stories
salman
Explosive! After Salman Khan his lawyer gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Latest Video