Shocking! Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame Maniesh Paul was once rejected form Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and the reason will leave you in splits
Maniesh Paul was last seen in Karan Johar’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul who is winning the hearts of the audience with his on-screen presence in JugJugg Jeeyo, recently recalled an incident when the host-turned actor was rejected by the makers to participate in the show as he did not have a famous face.
Also Read: Explosive! Maniesh Paul was SLAPPED by Anil Kapoor on the sets of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, Scroll down to know more
“I wanted to be a contestant. So, I called the makers, I met them, and I was told that time ‘Sorry we can’t take you because you don’t have a famous face, we are looking for faces you know,’ he was quoted saying to a news portal.
“I was a bit upset, and a little angry that time. But then I got a call again. They said, ‘Maniesh, aap contestant nahin, aap ek kaam karo, aap hosting karoge?’, and I instantly agreed. They were like, hope you are not upset, and I was like not at all. They sent me a contract in two hours, I signed it and sent it back. I didn’t even read it, and that again became a turning point,” he added
Also Read: OMG! This is why Maniesh Paul refused to do a kissing scene in Mickey Virus
Maniesh has been a great host and has been a part of Jhalak for a long time. On the work front, Maniesh was last seen in his debut film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’, where he played the role of Kiara Advani’s brother. His one-liners and comic timing in the movie is being widely appreciated.
Credit: India News
Add new comment