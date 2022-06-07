Shocking! Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame Maniesh Paul was once rejected form Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul who is winning the hearts of the audience with his on-screen presence in JugJugg Jeeyo, recently recalled an incident when the host-turned actor was rejected by the makers to participate in the show as he did not have a famous face.

“I wanted to be a contestant. So, I called the makers, I met them, and I was told that time ‘Sorry we can’t take you because you don’t have a famous face, we are looking for faces you know,’ he was quoted saying to a news portal.

“I was a bit upset, and a little angry that time. But then I got a call again. They said, ‘Maniesh, aap contestant nahin, aap ek kaam karo, aap hosting karoge?’, and I instantly agreed. They were like, hope you are not upset, and I was like not at all. They sent me a contract in two hours, I signed it and sent it back. I didn’t even read it, and that again became a turning point,” he added

Maniesh has been a great host and has been a part of Jhalak for a long time. On the work front, Maniesh was last seen in his debut film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’, where he played the role of Kiara Advani’s brother. His one-liners and comic timing in the movie is being widely appreciated.

