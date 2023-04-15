Shocking! Junooniyat’s Ankit Gupta gets injured on sets of the show

His stint in the show has made him even more popular, and after his eviction, fans were upset until they heard the news that Ankit has been roped in to play the lead in another show by Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat.
Junooniyat

MUMBAI:  Ankit Gupta is a very popular actor who has received a lot of love from fans. Ankit, who played the role of Fateh in the drama series Udaariyaan, has become a household name. Ankit then went on to become a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, and fans were over the moon. His stint in the show has made him even more popular, and after his eviction, fans were upset until they heard the news that Ankit has been roped in to play the lead in another show by Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyat.

Now Ankit has suffered an injury while shooting an important scene in the show Junoonoyat. Speaking about the incident, Ankit said, “Acting involves taking risks, and injuries are a part of the job. I was fully immersed in the scene and didn't realise I made a mistake, which led to my injury. However, I'm grateful for my team's quick action in getting me the required help.”

Speaking about continuing the shoot despite the injury Ankit said, “The audience's love and support are what keep us going as actors, even when we face challenges like injuries. I firmly believe that the show must go on, and I'm excited for viewers to find out what's in store for them in the upcoming episodes.”

