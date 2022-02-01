SHOCKING! Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se: Anubhav and Gungun share their views on LOVE, and they will shock you!

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is slowly but steadily gaining a foothold in everyone's heart. The show is set against the backdrop of a large joint family, evoking memories of traditions and large families from the 1990s. Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi's pairing is pretty new, and the tale transports you back to the 1990s; the family appears to be fun-loving, with individuals that enjoy music and cricket.

The show centers on Anubhav, a middle-class joint family scientist, and Gungun, a selectively empathetic rich spoiled brat. Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi play key roles in the film.

The show's actors routinely share behind-the-scenes images from their shoots, as well as humorous banter with co-stars and sneak previews at what fans may expect from the show on their social media handles.

Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani took to their Instagram accounts to reenact a scene on the famous song ‘Love is a waste of time’ from the movie ‘PK’. The people are reacting to it in a hilarious manner and think that even they follow that advice. The duo looks absolutely adorable in the video and fans are loving it . Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile on the show, The Bhatnagar’s and the Kulshreshtha’s fix Anubhav and Gungun’s marriage.

Anubhav is totally against this decision when here Gungun also refuses.

However, when Riddhesh again explains the situation to Gungun and asks her to be thankful because he is a scientist while she couldn’t even pass B.A.

And this triggers Gungun so much that she finally agrees to marry Anubhav.

However, there is a condition.

In the upcoming episode, Gungun agrees to marry Anubhav but she challenges Riddhesh that if she will pass the B.A. exam this time, he will have to cancel this wedding.

