Shocking! Karan Johar opens up on two celebrities who will never be guests on his popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’

MUMBAI: Apart from his films, Karan Johar is currently making headlines for his famous chat show Koffee With Karan. Over the course of seven seasons, scores of film stars and filmmakers have graced Karan Johar’s couch as guests on the popular talk show. However, in a recent interview, Karan revealed the two celebs who are unlikely to ever be on the show.

When Karan Johar was asked if there is any celeb he could not get on the show despite trying. The filmmaker responded, “Well, I did bring it up once with Rekha ma’am, even as recently as a couple of seasons ago. but she wasn’t convinced. Even I felt she has such an exotic, beautiful mystery about her… it has to be protected always. So I didn’t push it after that.”

He also spoke about his friend and mentor Aditya Chopra and how getting him on the show would also be a challenge. “Will I ever have Adi on KWK… I mean, I think I’m not brave enough to even ask him, right,” Karan was quoted saying.

The seventh season of Koffee With Karan began last month, moving from TV to OTT. It streams on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has seen almost every major Bollywood personality appear as a guest in its 17-year-run.

Credit: Hindustan Times