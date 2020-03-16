Shocking! Karan Kundrra lashes out at Tejasswi Prakash’s fan, says “Fandom has stooped down to the lowest level, they have shown their class”

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up and Tejasswi was declared the winner.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.

During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show, and then when the track of their love story began their game fell, and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

Post that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and were among the top three contestants of the show.

The fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news.

Recently one of Tejasswi Prakash’s fans had made edits of Karan and abused him and also morphed the video in many ways.

This didn’t go down well with Karan and Tejasswi and they lashed out at the fandom who had made the abusive video where Karan said “Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom. Editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them”

Tejasswi Prakash in return replied to Karan saying “Proud of? M confuse. Such people can’t be my fans. People who have these thoughts about you or for that matter about anyone. I still am with my guy to make him understand but people need to understand when you use such harsh words against someone people can break peace”

Karan said, “Awe baby you take things very seriously lol. These frustrated low lives don’t affect me and the only thing that’s breaking here is their hypocrisy aag lage inki soap mentality mein Kundrra hamesha masti mein”

Well, there is no doubt that the two are the most loving couples on television and they have a massive fan following.

