Shocking! From Karan Kundrra to Paras Chhabra, these actors cheated on their former girlfriends

Relationships are fragile everywhere but they are more so in the entertainment industry.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 08:00
MUMBAI:While being an actor might seem like it is all luxury and comfort, it is sometimes quite the opposite. Many actors have to live their life of full scrutiny. Anything they do or say is magnified. This also applies to their personal lives and relationships. Relationships are fragile everywhere but they are more so in the entertainment industry. 

Here is a look at some actors who cheated on their partners with turned out to be unfaithful in love.

Karan Kundrra

Lock Upp actor Karan Kundrra reportedly cheated on Anusha Dandekar and that is why the couple split

Karan Singh Grover

The Dill Mill Gaye actor has been previously married twice before he married Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu. He reportedly divorced Jennifer Winger to marry the Jism actress

Priyank Sharma

The actor reportedly cheated on Divya Agarwal for Benafsha Soonawalla.

Karan Patel

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel reportedly cheated on Kamya Punjabi and married Ankita Bhargava. 

Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra has reportedly cheated on actresses like Akanksha Puri, Sara Khan and many more. 

Eijaz Khan 

The actor was in a relationship with Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani for quite some time, before he cheated on her and he himself has admitted to it.

Avinash Sachdev 

The actor was dating his Chhoti Bahu co-star Rubina Dilaik for some time before he cheated on her and the two split.

Sharad Malhotra 

Sharad was in a relationship with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi for 8 years before he reportedly cheated on her and they broke up. 

What are your thoughts on these actors who were reportedly unfaithful in love?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

