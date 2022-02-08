Shocking! Karan Kundrra was upset with Tejasswi Prakash for taking up Naagin 6 after Bigg Boss 15; read to know why

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 participant Tejasswi Prakash took home the trophy along with Rs. 40 lakhs. Post that, the actress has is busy shooting for Naagin 6. She is shooting back to back for the show and is hardly getting time to meet her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

In an interview, Tejasswi revealed that Karan was not happy to know that she has been roped in for Naagin 6 as he had planned to travel with her after BB.

She said, "Karan wasn't very excited to know that I have been roped in for Naagin 6 (laughs) as we had planned to travel after BB. Of course, he was happy for me, but he wanted to spend some time with me. Even though it’s a little difficult for us to catch up, he makes it a point to meet me every day after my pack up. And I think this is very cute. I love him!"

She even said that they trying to stay away from the paparazzi for a while as they need some time away from the cameras.

Tejasswi revealed that she was offered Naagin a day before the BB finale. "We were all preparing for our performances. They locked everyone in the house and asked me to go to a different stage for another performance, which I thought was my solo act. But we shot Naagin's promo there."

