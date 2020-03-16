Shocking! Karan Mehra passes derogative remarks for his estranged wife Nisha Rawal, read to know more

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been staying separately for quite some time after the latter accused him of domestic violence
karan-nisha

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra has been making headlines for quite some time now because of his personal life. The actor, who has been living separately from his wife after her serious allegations of domestic violence and abuse against him last year, has now come forth and accused her of having extra-marital affair.

Reportedly, Karan accused his wife of infidelity. He said, "Even today a man is living in my house. For the last 11 months, that person has been staying in my house. He has entered my house, leaving his wife and children."

Also Read: Kya Baat Hain! This is what Lock Upp fame Nisha Rawal has to say to trolls

He added how the two have snatched away his properties, cars and businesses. He further said the allegations hurled at him by his wife Nisha Rawal came as a 'big shock'. According to him it was all well planned and took him by surprise. He blamed her for stooping too low for money and playing the women card.

Also Read: Shocking! The television industry is flooded with THIS common name

Talking about his parents and son Kavish, Karan was quoted saying, "I miss my child. As a father, it's difficult when you are no longer able to talk. It's difficult. But my priority is to get my parents, brother out of it. They've got anticipatory bails. The High Court has put a stay on it. It was a win despite such big allegations."

Latest Video